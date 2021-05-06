Farmer Builds Wall Of Manure To Spite Neighbor
Listen, I understand that sometimes neighbors get into arguments, but this is taking it way too far, in my opinion.
A man named Wayne Lambarth got into a dispute with his neighbor over property lines.
The neighbor took things into his own hands.
He says that neighbor, a fellow farmer, erected a 250-foot-long wall of manure along their property lines.
Wayne says, “Normally they spread it on the field, but they decided to make a fence out of it.” And as expected, he says it smelled.
The neighbor denies that it’s a poop wall and was quoted calling it “It’s a compost fence.”
According to local officials, nothing can be done about the feces fence because it is on private property.