Fast And Furious 9 Breaks Pandemic Box Office Record
Vin Diesel And Charlize Theron React As Fast And Furious 9 Breaks Pandemic Box Office Record Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron reacted to the success of Fast and Furious 9 shattering box office records post-pandemic. According to Variety, F9 brought in over $70 million in North America, outdoing “A Quiet Place II” which opened at $48.3 million. “I think what feels best is just the idea that people are returning to the theatrical experience,” Diesel said. “It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Some studios released their movies to streaming services, however, Diesel praised Universal for “supporting the theatrical release.” Theron echoed Diesel’s sediments, “It’s amazing. Just thinking about the fact that they’re on their ninth movie, that’s pretty impressive. It’s a perfect movie to help us come back.” Did you go to the theater to see F9? Are you planning to return to the theater?