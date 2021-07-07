‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff in the Works
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
The Fast and Furious franchise isn’t going anywhere after news came out that a spinoff starring Charlize Theron is in development.
This time, the spinoff will focus on Theron’s villainous character Cipher and even though we haven’t seen much of her character in the last two films, Vin Diesel is cool with the idea.
As a matter of fact, the word is Vin’s currently got writers working on the standalone movie now.