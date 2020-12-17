Fauci’s Post-COVID Wish

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Dr. Anthony Fauci was recently interviewed about what he looks forward to post-coronavirus.
It’s not much different from what most people long to do.
“It’s a simple thing, but just to go to a restaurant or to a bar where I get home…to just on the way home stop at a favorite small restaurant or a bar and sit there and have a beer and a hamburger or something and just relax,” said Fauci.
Fauci says he won’t be gathering with his family for the Christmas holiday. He plans to have dinner over Zoom, which is also how he’ll spend his birthday on Christmas Eve.