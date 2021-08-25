FDA will not approve the milk crate challenge
The FDA is weighing on the current social media challenge dubbed the milk crate challenge. Comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien commented on Twitter about why he has yet to complete the milk crate challenge, tweeting that he’s, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.” The FDA responded to O’Brien’s tweet writing, “Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?” If you’ve been on social media there’s no doubt you’ve seen people stacking milk crates in a pyramid and trying to climb up, then down them without falling, most people fail. Have you tried the milk crate challenge?