FDA will not approve the milk crate challenge

Aug 25, 2021 @ 5:35am

The FDA is weighing on the current social media challenge dubbed the milk crate challenge.  Comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien commented on Twitter about why he has yet to complete the milk crate challenge, tweeting that he’s, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.” The FDA responded to O’Brien’s tweet writing, “Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?” If you’ve been on social media there’s no doubt you’ve seen people stacking milk crates in a pyramid and trying to climb up, then down them without falling, most people fail.  Have you tried the milk crate challenge?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

 

