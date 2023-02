Lady Gaga is an amazing actress. You have seen her in American Horror Story as well as in the hit movie A Star is Born. Now, Gaga enters the DC Comic world as Harley Quinn in the Joker Sequil with Joaquin Phoenix.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023