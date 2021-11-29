Fishing Brings Kids Close to Stranger
William “Big Will” Dunn went fishing 11 years ago and it changed his life. He saw a kid who was struggling to figure out how to fish and started showing anger. Big Will went over and introduced himself to 8 year old, Cameron Delong, and his mom. He asked if he could show Cameron how to fish and soon found out the frustration was because he did not have a father figure in his life to show him how to fish. That meeting has turned into a non-profit called “Take a Kid Fishing, Inc”. Big Will has taken thousands of kids fishing on Saturdays in Clearwater, Florida and has witnessed huge changes in all of them, but mostly in his own heart. Find out more about “Take a Kid Fishing, Inc” HERE.