Five Random Facts for your Thursday

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Grapefruits were called shaddocks until the 19th century.

2. Most people in Ghana are named after the day of the week they were born. For example, boys born on Fridays are usually named Kofi . . . on Saturday, it’s Kwame.

3. Atlanta went through four names in its first 11 years. It was originally called Terminus when it was founded in 1836 . . . then they switched the name to Thrasherville . . . then Marthasville . . . and finally Atlanta in 1847.

4. The surface area of a cat, including all the fur, is about the same as a ping pong table.

5. “Billboard” was originally a trade magazine for the actual billboard industry in the 1890s. Then it evolved to cover the entertainment companies that bought lots of billboard ads, like circuses. By the 1930s, it was finally doing music charts.

(Wikipedia / Wikipedia / Wikipedia / LiveScience / Wikipedia)