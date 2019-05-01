Welcome to a new month, everybody! Here are five things to look forward to in May . . .

1. The Billboard Music Awards are TONIGHT on NBC. Kelly Clarkson hosts for the second straight year. Performers includeTaylor Swift, Madonna, and Ariana Grande.

2. Another ROYAL BABY is on the way. Meghan Markle is due any day now.

3. The last three installments of “Game of Thrones” air this month, including the finale on May 19th. Also, the final episode of“Veep” happens May 12th . . . and the last episode of “The Big Bang Theory” airs May 16th.

4. A few big movies hit later this month: The live-action “Aladdin” with Will Smith in blue-face opens May 24th. Then the new Godzilla movie and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” both come out on May 31st.

5. And finally, the holidays: Memorial Day is May 27th. It’s the first federal holiday since mid-February. So hopefully you have a three-day weekend coming up. Also . . .

. . . Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday.

. . . Mother’s Day is May 12th.

. . . National Wine Day is May 25th.

. . . And National Hamburger Day is May 28th.