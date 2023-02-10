Five Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows In History

Five Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows In NFL History, From New Kids On The Block To Maroon 5 There have been some amazing halftime performances, think Prince, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé with Destiny’s Child. With the good comes the bad and here are the five worst halftime shows according to “The Sporting News.” 5. New Kids on The Block (1991) 4. Phil Collins, Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, Tina Turner (2000) 3. The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown (1997) 2. The Black Eyed Peas (2011) 1. Maroon 5 (2019) Which big game halftime performance was the worst in your opinion?