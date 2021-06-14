Flight Attendant Explains “Most Annoying” Drink on Flights
Portrait of a beautiful flight attendant making an in-flight safety demonstration and showing how to put the oxygen mask
Now that people are flying again, one flight attendant is sharing which drink is the most “annoying” order from the drink cart.
The drink? Diet Coke!
The flight attendant recently told USA Today that Diet Coke takes the longest to drink on a flight.
Diet Coke’s carbonation and foaming apparently takes the longest to fizzle out before you can continue pouring into the cup.