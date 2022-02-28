Flight Attendant Talks To A Ghost
A view of an empty airplane cabin.
A video from TikTok user and flight attendant @jeenie.weenie has gone viral for a recent post reenacting stories from when she worked on airlines.
In this particular video, Sandra Jeenie Kwon retells a story that was told to her by a flight attendant and teacher at the school where she trained to become an air hostess.
The story claims the flight attendant spoke to a ghost of the dead wife of one of her passengers.
In the TikTok, which has accrued 2.6 million likes and over 12,000 comments, Kwon describes a story from another flight attendant in which she interacts with a what appears to be a passenger on a plane.