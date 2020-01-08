Florida Man Wakes Up To Find Intruder Sucking His Toes
A 20-year-old Florida man woke up at about 3:30 A.M. on Christmas Eve to find a male intruder at the foot of his bed sucking on his toes. “The victim asked the suspect what he was doing,” police reported. Assuming that he was about to be robbed, the victim declared that he did not have any money. In response, “The suspect told him he was there to suck toes.” The victim, who was alone in the residence, then began throwing punches at the intruder, forcing him out of the house and into the yard. As he was being driven from the home, the suspect “attempted to fondle the victim’s genital area.” The victim ran back inside the house and dialed 911. At this point, the suspect “punched out the glass” on the home’s front window and then climbed atop the victim’s car and stomped on the windshield until it broke. The suspect fled before police arrived, and they have yet to arrest him, but obtained blood DNA evidence.