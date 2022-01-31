Florida Man Wins The Lotto And Doesn’t Tell Wife
Gambler Scratching a Lottery Ticket With a Penny
A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way. “I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me – I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’
Thanks to our friends at 1011 News for the story.