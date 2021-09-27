Food Recall – Premade Salads
If you have these premade salads, you will want to throw them away, especially if you have a seafood allergy. Ready Pac Premade Salads – Ranch is probably Caesar dressing that has anchovies and if you have a fish allergy it could affect your health. May not have been handled the way it was supposed to be. These were sold at Wal-Mart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons and more. For more information, click here.