Former Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Spent $4,000 on the Show Only To Be Eliminated the First Night

A former contestant on ABC’s The Bachelor is sharing how much it costs to be on the show.
As a contestant you have to pack for a six week stay.
Daria Rose was on season 26 and she dished that as a contestant you have to cover all of your own costs.
She was sent home on the first night of eliminations.
They have to buy gowns, tops, jeans, shoes, hair and makeup. She said it cost her $4,000.
Daria said she spent $800 on casual clothes and pajamas alone.
She bought multiple gowns that cost a little over $2,000.
She said she will donate and/or repurpose the gowns.