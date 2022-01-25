Fraggle Rock Reboot Is Officially Here
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: "Fraggle Rock" puppets at the press preview of The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited at Skirball Cultural Center on May 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
After years of rumors of the return of hit Jim Henson-produced series Fraggle Rock in either series or film form, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is finally here. We’re happy to report that the series not only matches the spirit of the original but also expands upon it in all the ways a modern-day reboot should. The show premiered January 21, 2022 on Apple TV+.