If you have Hulu then the Framing Britney Spears documentary is a must-watch! The series covers the rise of the pop star, her break up with Justin Timberlake, and most importantly the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears. If you are seeing posts on social media about canceling Justin Timberlake this docuseries is the alleged reason why. The series created by the New York Times from the strong support of the #FreeBriney movement”. A fan-led Britney Spears movement in support of Britney Spears obtaining her conservatorship from her father Jamie Spears, so the pop star will return to performing.
Click here for the NYT Directors’ comments.