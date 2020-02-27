Fred likes to fly first class…
A woman in Michigan startled other passengers on a recent series of flights when she brought on board her miniature service horse and traveled with him in first class to California. Ronica Froese made the journey starting on February 7th with her little horse Fred, who was specially trained to make the high-altitude trip. “I paid an arm and a leg for tickets, but I did so because it was Fred’s first time and I wanted him to be comfortable,” Froese said. “I wanted him to have the most room.” Froese, who has trained Fred to be a therapy and a service horse, said everyone was “sweet as pie” and “better than I actually anticipated.” Fred’s flying days may soon be a thing of the past, however, with the Transportation Department recently announcing plans to tighten laws so that only dogs actually trained to help the disabled qualify for flights. Surprisingly, Froese seems to agree in part — saying the system is “out of control.”