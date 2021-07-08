Free Burritos from Chipotle
Chipotle will be giving away thousands of free burritos during the NBA Finals! Chipotle will be airing special commercials during the ad breaks with hidden keywords to get you closer to that free burrito. When you see the hidden keyword, text it to 888-222 ASAP for a chance to get your free food. Check out the breakdown of burritos given away during each game over at Chipotle’s website. Are you going to be paying attention to keywords for free burritos? Were you going to be watching the NBA Finals anyway?