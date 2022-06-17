Free College Tuition In Lincoln
Coed, multiethnic group of college students study on center campus lawn on a beautiful spring day. The three in the foreground writing in their notebooks and reading a textbook. There are other students in the background studying, talking, and walking on the sidewalk. There is a large university building behind them.
In a news release, the University of Nebraska announced it would freeze tuition for students in the NU system.
“At a time when families are paying more for gas, groceries and living expenses, the University of Nebraska System will again freeze tuition for all students under a proposed 2022-23 operating budget released today by President Ted Carter.
“As any Nebraska family or business knows, every dollar matters. Families are facing hard decisions these days, and we want them to know that we are doing everything possible to make sure a University of Nebraska education remains in reach for every student,” Carter said.
Qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less can attend the university tuition-free. More than 7,000 students currently qualify for the Nebraska Promise.
Read the full story HERE.