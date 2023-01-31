FREE Wings but with a catch

Buffalo wings - crispy and delicious

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving fans the opportunity to get some free chicken wings, depending on the Super Bowl. For the fourth year, the sports bar chain is celebrating the big game with the possibility of freebies. If the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 is tied after regulation and goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer six free wings to everyone in North America. If the game does go into overtime, fans can go to the wing chain on February 28, and grab six free boneless or traditional wings from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The only Super Bowl to go into overtime was the 2017 game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Who has the best wings?