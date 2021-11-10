Fries Flavored Vodka

Well, here’s something new.
Arby’s this week announced the limited release of a vodka flavored after its coveted curly and crinkle fries.
Arby’s said the 80-proof creation came from a collaboration with Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling, which distills and bottles the potato-based vodka.
The company said it is distilled with ingredients that pay homage to its Curly and Crinkle Fry flavor profiles.
The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar.
The vodka is available Nov. 18 in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com to residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.
A bottle of either flavor is $59.99.