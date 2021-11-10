      Weather Alert

Fries Flavored Vodka

Nov 10, 2021 @ 12:28pm

Well, here’s something new.

Arby’s this week announced the limited release of a vodka flavored after its coveted curly and crinkle fries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arby’s (@arbys)

Arby’s said the 80-proof creation came from a collaboration with Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling, which distills and bottles the potato-based vodka.

The company said it is distilled with ingredients that pay homage to its Curly and Crinkle Fry flavor profiles.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar.

The vodka is available Nov. 18 in limited quantities  at ArbysVodka.com to residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.

A bottle of either flavor is $59.99.

TAGS
arbys Fries KFRX sk vodka
Connect With Us Listen To Us On