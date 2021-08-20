From Executive Producer 50 Cent: BMF [TRAILER]
Starz just released the new trailer (above) of 50 Cent’s highly anticipated show about the Black Mafia Family, titled BMF.
The new series will premiere on September 26, which has received a lot of buzz since 50 Cent started working on the project a couple of years ago.
The story will be based on ‘Big Meech’ and ‘Southwest T’ as they build their family based on organized crime.
Snoop Dogg, Eminem, La La Anthony, Wood Harris, Kash Doll, and more are set to star in BMF.