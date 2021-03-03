Fun trip around the moon want to go
A Japanese Entrepreneur billionaire named Yusaku Maezawa bought the rights to SpaceX’s first passenger trip to the moon. The amount he paid is confidential, but it’s estimated to be around $250 million. The flight has been scheduled for 2023 but now Yusaku is looking for eight random people to join him. Yusaku was quoted saying, “It will take three days to get to the moon, loop behind it, and three days to get back. I will pay for the entire journey . . . I hope that together we can make it a fun trip.” Yusaku Maezawa is looking for two main things in the people he chooses: People who want to “push the envelope” to make a better society, and people who are willing to support others.
