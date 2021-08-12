Gabriel Iglesias on COVID Vaccine: “I’m Living Proof…It Might Work”
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, despite having been previously vaccinated for the disease.
In an short interview with TMZ, Iglesias said that the vaccine likely saved his life.
In a video posted on his social media accounts, Iglesias said the diagnosis prompted him to cancel his scheduled shows in San Antonio, Texas. The 90-second clip was captioned: “Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday.”
“I’ve been vaccinated,” Iglesias said, “and I give credit to that for getting me through this as quickly as it did.”
Iglesias said to TMZ, that he didn’t want to preach to anyone about getting vaccinated, but that people should take not of his story, as it seems he is living proof that the vaccine could save your life.