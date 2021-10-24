Gal Gadot 🤝 Lynda Carter = WW3?
…and that’s not world war 3 we’re referring to…although, us DC fanatics could start it arguing over who’s the better Wonder Woman on screen: Gal Gadot or Lynda Carter?
Rumor is Lynda Carter is working close with Gal on set of the new ‘Wonder Woman 3‘ that’s in the very early stages of filming right now.
In the last WW installment, Wonder Woman:1984, Carter appeared as Asteria in the after-credits scene at the end of the film.
Director Patti Jenkins will be back for the third film.