“Game of Thrones” Accidentally Gave Starbucks More Than $11 Million in Free Advertising

It seems like all the Internet wanted to talk about yesterday was how someone left a COFFEE CUP on a table on the set of “Game of Thrones”, and it actually made its way into Sunday’s episode.

It got to the point that HBO issued a statement about it, saying, quote, “In response to ‘inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode . . . The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

As HBO said, the cup was from CRAFT SERVICES. But everyone’s been calling it a STARBUCKS cup.

And according to one marketing firm, the coverage it got on radio, TV, and social media had given Starbucks $11.6 MILLION in free advertising as of yesterday afternoon. It’s probably even more than that now. (Sorry, Dunkin. Time to up your game.)

Not surprisingly, Starbucks got into the fun, Tweeting, quote, “TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink.”