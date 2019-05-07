“Game of Thrones” Accidentally Gave Starbucks More Than $11 Million in Free Advertising

Photo courtesy of @jonnysub on Twitter

It seems like all the Internet wanted to talk about yesterday was how someone left a COFFEE CUP on a table on the set of “Game of Thrones”, and it actually made its way into Sunday’s episode.

It got to the point that HBO issued a statement about it, saying, quote, “In response to ‘inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode . . . The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake.  Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

As HBO said, the cup was from CRAFT SERVICES.  But everyone’s been calling it a STARBUCKS cup.

And according to one marketing firm, the coverage it got on radio, TV, and social media had given Starbucks $11.6 MILLION in free advertising as of yesterday afternoon.  It’s probably even more than that now.  (Sorry, Dunkin.  Time to up your game.)

Not surprisingly, Starbucks got into the fun, Tweeting, quote, “TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A New Contender for the Worst National Anthem Ever The 10 Most Anticipated Movies of the Summer Kim Kardashian Makes $1 Million Per Instagram Post? The Wrapper from One of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Wedding Ring Pops is on eBay A Guy Mocks a Woman’s Dress on Tinder, she becomes website model Only 10% of People Know Why Cinco de Mayo Is a Holiday