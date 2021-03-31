‘Game of Thrones’ Author Signs a 5-Year Deal With HBO
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Cast and crew of Outstanding Drama Series winner 'Game of Thrones' pose in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Game of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin has just signed a 5-year deal with HBO.
Martin is already busy working with HBO on the prequel series House of the Dragon, but fans are now hoping that this new deal will mean more series based on his books are in the future.
HBO Max did confirm the deal with Martin to “develop content for HBO and HBO Max.”
Exactly what will be worked on wasn’t specified in the announcement, but there is talk of a Broadway play based on Game of Thrones.