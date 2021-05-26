“Genius” 2-Year-Old Toddler Has IQ Of 146

A two-year-old California girl just might be one of the smartest people in the country.
Two-year-old Kashe Quest tested for an IQ of 146 – 46 points above the national average and considered ‘genius or near-genius’ level.
That puts Quest in the top 2 percent of the U.S. population – earning her a spot in the prestigious high-IQ society Mensa International, as its youngest U.S. member.
Her parents say Kashe knew the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes at just 18 months. Now she’s learning English, Spanish, and sign language at the same time.