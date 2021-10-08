Get In My Belly DiGiorno Mac & Cheese Pizza
DiGiorno is unveiling their new Mac and Cheese Pizza. As if DiGiorno wasn’t good enough, now the heat and serve pizza has creamy Macaroni and Cheese along with the brand’s signature self-rising crust. The new pizza is inspired by Stouffer’s and will only be available if you enter a sweepstake now through October 27th. Enter to win a chance to taste DiGiorno’s newest flavor combination at play.keeplifedelicious.com/digiornomacandcheesepizza. DiGiorno’s Mac and Cheese pizza will be available nationwide in 2022. What is your favorite heat and serve pizza?