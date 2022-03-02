Ghost And Cat Take The Internet By Storm
A TikTok user named @_carmellarose shared the strangest video recently, in which she claims a ghost picked up her cat and moved it in the middle of the night. With over 1 million views, it definitely has people intrigued, to say the least.
The clip was taken in this woman’s bedroom, and you’ll see her lying on one side of the bed, and then the sleeping cat suddenly is picked up by someone or something and is moved to the other side of the bed with her. When you first watch it, it might make you do a double take, and it would have worked if she didn’t move her head with the cat. Do you see her arm?