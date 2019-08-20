Girl Finds Living Frog in Her Salad
By Willy J – Have you ever found something in your food? Maybe it was a bug, a worm, a hair? It’s happened to all of us. We usually push it off to the side and keep eating, or complain and try to get something for free. Well think about how you would react if you found a frog in your food. How random. It looks like they just bought it at the gas station and brought it home for lunch. They seem to be freaking out, rightfully so. I mean can you picture their reaction if they opened the salad and the frog just jumped out? I wonder if they kept the damn thing. Seems like something people in 2019 would do. I just hope she didn’t eat the salad, she’s gonna get warts on her tongue!!