Girl Scout Cookies Now To Your Door
Selection of girl scout cookies over white wooden background
Now you can open your bottle of wine and pair your Girl Scout cookies without having to worry about going anywhere.
On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced they will be partnering with DoorDash for on-demand delivery starting in some locations this month and nationwide in February. “As part of the entrepreneurial experience, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, while partnering with DoorDash’s technology and team,” part of a news release reads. “In select areas, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies in January for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app, with expanded on-demand delivery beginning in February.”
There will also be a brand-new cookie for 2022: the just-added Adventurefuls are described as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”