Girl Scout Cookies

Jan 12, 2021 @ 3:16pm

If you love Girl Scout Cookies, then you have found the right place to get details on how to get your hands on those delicious cookies. The Girl Scouts of U.S.A. have announced that this year’s cookie season will be solely online to avoid any spread of Covid-19.  You can start ordering your Girl Scout Cookies nationwide on their ordering site starting February 1.

Click here for details on how to buy the cookies.

 

