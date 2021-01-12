If you love Girl Scout Cookies, then you have found the right place to get details on how to get your hands on those delicious cookies. The Girl Scouts of U.S.A. have announced that this year’s cookie season will be solely online to avoid any spread of Covid-19. You can start ordering your Girl Scout Cookies nationwide on their ordering site starting February 1.
Click here for details on how to buy the cookies.
📣The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season is here and many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. https://t.co/CtE7M1Hu8q
— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 12, 2021
