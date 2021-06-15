Girl Scouts Have 15 MILLION Unsold Boxes of Cookies This Year
Selection of girl scout cookies over white wooden background
The Girl Scouts have 15 million boxes of unsold cookies this year.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continued into selling season, many ditched their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons.
“This is unfortunate, but given this is a girl-driven program and the majority of cookies are sold in person, it was to be expected,”
Local councils and troops, depend on the cookie sales to fund programming, travel, camps, and other activities.
The Girl Scouts usually sell around 200 million boxes of cookies per year, totaling around $800m.
Most of this years “leftovers”—around 12 million boxes—remain with the two bakers of the cookies.
Another 3 million are held by Girl Scout councils, which are working tirelessly to sell or donate them as the cookies only last for 12 months.