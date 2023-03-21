Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Dating Ex-Tom Brady’s Billionaire Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Gisele Bündchen is rumored to have moved on from her former NFL star ex with a new man, Tom’s billionaire friend, and neighbor, Jeffery Soffer.

A source says, “They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week.”

Jeffery is a Developer and hotelier who owns many luxury properties, including Miami’s iconic Fontainebleau Hotel, and was married to Elle Macpherson until their divorce in 2017.

What are your thoughts on dating your ex’s friends?