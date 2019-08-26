GMA Host Apologizes For Comments About Boys Ballet
Lara Spencer is saying she took a mistake and made it a teachable moment… Do you agree? Maybe I’m just cynical, but I don’t read ANY sincerity in her delivery of this… almost a smug smirk coming as she reads word-for-word her network-prepared statement… Anyone?? I truly hope it was sincere, and she just stuck to the teleprompter in order to stay composed and give it the seriousness it deserved. Yep, let’s go with that.
Oh, and boys? You put on those damn tights and 1st 2nd & 3rd position til the sun comes up!
Here’s a rundown of the scandal, in case you somehow missed this…
-Lindsey