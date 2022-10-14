“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.

Their base camp is set up in the parking lot of Westside High career center and the house they were filming at is nearby. They will be filming over the next month or so. More on the story HERE.