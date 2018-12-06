Golden Globe nominations are here!

Since having a baby I am WAAAAAAAAY outta the movie & TV game. I have seen SO FEW of these, but am still SO EXCITED for a star studded night of TV and movie stars! See the full list of nominees HERE.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born (will probs win?? Bradley got director nom too, and “Shallow” best song nom)
Black Panther
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns (cannot WAIT to see Emily Blunt take on Mary!! My vote)
Vice
Best Television Series – Drama
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
The Americans
(whoa… no GOT, Handmaid’s Tale, or any of the usual suspects… what?! kind of refreshing!)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (COULD win)
The Good Place (OMG YAY Kristen Bell!!!)
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (won last year and will probs win again)
See the rest of the MANY nominees HERE!
PS the awards are Jan 6 on NBC and hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg!
Who are YOU rooting for?
-Lindsey