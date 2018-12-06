Golden Globe nominations are here!

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attend 'A Star Is Born' photocall during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Since having a baby I am WAAAAAAAAY outta the movie & TV game. I have seen SO FEW of these, but am still SO EXCITED for a star studded night of TV and movie stars! See the full list of nominees HERE.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born (will probs win?? Bradley got director nom too, and “Shallow” best song nom)

Black Panther

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns (cannot WAIT to see Emily Blunt take on Mary!! My vote)

Vice

Best Television Series – Drama

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

The Americans

(whoa… no GOT, Handmaid’s Tale, or any of the usual suspects… what?! kind of refreshing!)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (COULD win)

The Good Place (OMG YAY Kristen Bell!!!)

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (won last year and will probs win again)

See the rest of the MANY nominees HERE!

PS the awards are Jan 6 on NBC and hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg!

Who are YOU rooting for?

-Lindsey