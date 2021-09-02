Goldfish Releases Limited-Edition JNCO Jeans
An ultimate throwback collaboration has been announced between Goldfish crackers and JNCO jeans.
The two brands have teamed up to release a special edition version of JNCO jeans to coincide with the release of Goldfish’s new Jalapeño Popper flavor.
The collaboration is being described as “the ultimate ’90s snacking pants with the wide-legged style JNCO is known for [and] large pockets perfect for a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish.”
You can try to snag your own pair-which comes with a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish- at JNCO.com/goldfish