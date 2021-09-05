Gordon Ramsay Is On TikTok. We Can Finally Rest.

Praises be unto whichever deity above. The worlds most beloved and feared celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, I learned today is an avid tiktoker.
Not only does he give us his bread-&-butter: roasting horrible cooking 🔽
@gordonramsayofficial#duet with @xavierpincemin Someone’s lost the plot….#ramsayreacts #tiktokcooks #burgers♬ Diamond Veins – French 79
He also is an adorable dad, and dances with his daughter on her account 🔽
@tillyramsayDad got way into this one 😅🤣 @gordonramsayofficial #fyp
♬ Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P – Èsco Upp🗣
@tillyramsayHump day dances @gordonramsayofficial #fyp
♬ Best Ever – Polo Frost
Needless to say, I know what I’ll be wasting my time doing tonight.