Gordon Ramsay Is On TikTok. We Can Finally Rest.

Sep 5, 2021 @ 1:07pm

Praises be unto whichever deity above. The worlds most beloved and feared celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, I learned today is an avid tiktoker.

Not only does he give us his bread-&-butter: roasting horrible cooking 🔽

@gordonramsayofficial#duet with @xavierpincemin Someone’s lost the plot….#ramsayreacts #tiktokcooks #burgers♬ Diamond Veins – French 79

He also is an adorable dad, and dances with his daughter on her account 🔽

@tillyramsayDad got way into this one 😅🤣 @gordonramsayofficial #fyp

♬ Esco Like Yhop ft. Shawn P – Èsco Upp🗣

@tillyramsayHump day dances @gordonramsayofficial #fyp

♬ Best Ever – Polo Frost

Needless to say, I know what I’ll be wasting my time doing tonight.

