Gorilla Glue Girl’s Sticky situation
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Mother Frala and her Western Lowland Gorilla baby Fakiri are seen at feeding time at Taronga Zoo on November 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Zoo was allocated $37.5million as part of Tuesday night's 2020-21 NSW state budget to build new, state-of-the-art wildlife hospitals in Sydney and Dubbo. The remaining $35.9 million to complete the project will be sought from philanthropic and private donors. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ started New Clothing Line. Tessica Brown has allegedly donated $20,000 from the GoFundMe started for her to a foundation started by the surgeon. She is now starting her own clothing line. Her t-shirts are selling for $28, sweatshirts for $50, $45 for sweatpants. Would you buy her products?