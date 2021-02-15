      Weather Alert

Gorilla Glue Girl’s Sticky situation

Feb 15, 2021 @ 10:47am
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’  started  New Clothing Line.  Tessica Brown has allegedly donated $20,000 from the GoFundMe started for her to a foundation started by the surgeon.  She is now starting her own clothing line.  Her t-shirts are selling for $28, sweatshirts for $50, $45 for sweatpants.  Would you buy her products?

 

