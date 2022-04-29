Granddaughter Has Been Grounded For 6 Years
Dr. Phil had on a grandmother on who has been raising her granddaughter for six years and Emilie has been grounded the entire time. Emilie, 14-yrs-old, vapes, smokes marijuana, cuts school, steals, and gets into fights.
“If we tell Emilie ‘No,’ she goes into a raging fit,” Donna says. “We have taken away Emilie’s TV, her cell phone, computer, her freedom. We’ve tried counseling; that hasn’t worked.”
Check local listings to see where you can watch this episode, HERE.