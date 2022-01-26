Grandma Scams The Scammer

A 73-year-old Long Island grandmother knew that the man who called her Thursday claiming to be her grandson was not, in fact, her kin. The caller claimed to be her grandson and needed bail money for getting pulled over driving drunk. She did not have any grandsons that were old enough to drive so she called the cops instead. They set up a sting, where she handed him an empty envelope, and he was arrested. The suspect as 28-year-old Joshua Estrella Gomez, who has been charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny.