‘Grease’ Is Coming Back to Theaters To Honor Late Actor Olivia Newton-John. This weekend AMC Theaters will show the iconic 70’s movie at 135 locations for the reduced price of $5. $1 of each ticket sale will go toward breast cancer research. Fun fact: Grease was once the highest-grossing musical film of all time dethroning The Sound of Music. Grease lost its title to 2012 Les Miserables.

