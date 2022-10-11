Great Way To Remember Your Loved Ones

Getty Images

We may not have a direct phone number to “the other side”, but we found a way to get little reminders of your loved one! Allie Reed went out on a date with her husband and found a painted rock with instructions and a phone number to send a picture to. The reason? The person who painted it made it in memory of her mom who passed away 13 years prior, but the message her mom is continuing to give everyone is truly a message from “the other side”.