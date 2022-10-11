106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Great Way To Remember Your Loved Ones

October 11, 2022 6:17AM CDT
Share
Great Way To Remember Your Loved Ones
Getty Images

We may not have a direct phone number to “the other side”, but we found a way to get little reminders of your loved one!  Allie Reed went out on a date with her husband and found a painted rock with instructions and a phone number to send a picture to.  The reason? The person who painted it made it in memory of her mom who passed away 13 years prior, but the message her mom is continuing to give everyone is truly a message from “the other side”.

@alliereed22🐝

♬ Going, Going, Gone – Luke Combs

More about:
Bees
Daughter
Death
Getty Images
Heaven
Mom
Painted Rocks
Tik Tok
viral

Contests