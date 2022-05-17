Greek Package Sizes And Meanings
Visitors look at the different statues displayed at the Archaelogical Musuem in Athens, on the International Museums Days, on May 18, 2021. - Greece celebrated the museums' day with a free entrance to its museums and archaeological sites, after their opening on May 14, 2021 following their closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ruby.Reign (@rubysaystuff) has been racking up the hits with a video explaining why male statues from ancient Greece have small packages. Check it out. (Back then, having a small unit was considered a sign of virtue and self-control, and the guys with huge dongs were seen as foolish or barbaric.)