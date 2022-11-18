‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is loosing a star cast member

Ellen Pompeo recently shared a heartfelt message as she leaves the iconic show Grey’s Anatomy after spending 19 seasons with the series. Ellen said, “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY, and the show for 19 seasons!” She continued, “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS, and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!” Grey’s Anatomy will return from break on February 23rd, which is the episode that will feature the farewell to Pompeo’s character on the series. Why was Ellen Pompeo’s character on Grey’s Anatomy so important to the series?

Ellen Pompeo officially bids farewell to Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons as the lead. pic.twitter.com/maT4MNJ8PB — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2022