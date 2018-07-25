Guilty Pleasure TV…

Now that I have a baby I don’t watch hardly any TV. I watch whatever season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise is on, but those shows are SO popular I don’t consider it a “guilty pleasure.” BUT, I did just add something embarrassing to my list…. The Kristin Cavallari (from The Hills and Laguna Beach) reality show… Very Cavallari.

The thing that’s embarrassing is… I like, HATED Kristin on Laguna! And fell off of watching The Hills by the time she was on that show! But for some reason… I had to watch this show!

It’s about her brand/store Uncommon James and launching that, and the drama that goes on with her beautiful and unintelligent employees. And about her husband, former pro-football QB Jay Cutler. He’s kinda funny actually. I dunno, I love it! Her lifestyle brand IS beautiful, and seeing a store come together is fun! She doesn’t show her kids on camera, so it’s not as much about her being a mom. I dunno, if you liked The Hills you will probs like it. It’s on E! on Sunday nights at 9pm if you’re interested 🙂